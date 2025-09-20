DPRO official terminated for uploading ‘political’ post from Sangrur DC’s X handle

The Sangrur district administration has terminated the services of an outsourced employee of the district public relations office (DPRO) after a post, criticising the relief fund announced by the Prime Minister for flood-affected areas, was shared on the official X handle of the Sangrur deputy commissioner, Rahul Chaba, a 2017-batch IAS officer. The DPRO office generally handles the X account of DCs in Punjab. (HT File)

The DPRO office generally handles the X account of DCs in the state.

The post, which was shared on September 10, reportedly referred to the ₹1,600 crore relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Punjab on September 9 as a “cruel joke.”

Even though the post was deleted a few hours after being uploaded, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) raised the issue with the Punjab government. Following this, Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha issued a show-cause notice to the DC. Chaba joined as DC Sangrur in August.

Besides submitting a reply to the show-cause notice, the DC, in a post, also apologised for the post.

“A political post was inadvertently issued from the official handle of DC Sangrur. The post was unauthorized & immediately deleted. This office reaffirms full neutrality and impartial service. Action is being taken against the concerned official. The lapse is regretted,” the post on X reads.

The district public relation officer, Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal, has also been issued a show-case notice from the secretary of information and public relation department. However, he is yet to submit a reply. Despite repeated attempts, Chaba was unavailable for comments.