Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dreaded gangster nabbed after a hot chase in Sangrur
chandigarh news

Dreaded gangster nabbed after a hot chase in Sangrur

The gangster is facing at least 16 criminal cases, including that of extortion, murder and robbery, say Sangrur cops who chased his car for nearly 15 kilometres
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
UPDATED ON SEP 08, 2021 02:45 AM IST
Gangster Jaspreet Babbi, who was arrested after a hot chase, in Sangrur police custody on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Jaspreet Babbi (32), a gangster facing at least 16 criminal cases, including that of extortion, murder and robbery, was arrested after a chase with firearms, ammunition and a stolen car from the Sunam area of Sangrur district, police said on Tuesday.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swapan Sharma said Babbi was in touch with members of a gang headed by Ajaib Khan, who is currently lodged in the Sangrur district jail. “The two had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate rival gangsters Mani Sheron and Feteh Nagri,” he said.

While Sheron is facing criminal cases across Punjab and Haryana, Nagri too is facing nearly 25 FIRs.

SP (investigation) Karanveer Singh said that following a tip-off a team of the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing laid a trap and chased a Hyundai Verna car for 12-15 kilometres near Sunam. Babbi, who was travelling alone in the vehicle, was nabbed without any exchange of fire even as resisted initially, the SP said.

“The cases of extortion, murder, loot and theft are registered against Babbi in different police stations of Sangrur, Bathinda and Patiala districts,” he added.

The police said Babbi, a resident of Sheron village of in the district, has been active in criminal activities for the last 11 years and he met Khan when the latter was out on parole.

A case under the Arms Act was registered against him.

