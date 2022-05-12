DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district.

The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee.

Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI. He said accused Baljinder Singh could not be arrested but police have seized the heroin from his house.

As of now, source of the heroin could not be ascertained but the SP said probe is on. He said in preliminary investigation, police did not find any criminal record of the accused but there are reports that he had returned from Uganda around five years ago.

Kaithal deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya has confirmed the development and said the district police have been alerted to keep a strict vigil, especially in villages along the Punjab border.