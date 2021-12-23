Drinking age reduced to 21 in Haryana

Chandigarh: With intent to reduce the legal drinking age to 21 from the existing 25, the Haryana assembly on Wednesday passed an amendment Bill.

According to Section 29 of the Haryana Excise Act, there is a prohibition on sale of liquor or intoxicating drug to persons under 25 years for consumption. The Haryana Excise (amendment) Bill passed by the assembly Wednesday has brought down the minimum age for drinking from 25 to 21.

Following the amendment, the legal age for getting a lease to manufacture, wholesale or retail sale of any country liquor or intoxicating drug and to employ a person at a premises licensed to sell liquor or intoxicating drugs has also been reduced to 21.

The statement of objects and reasons said that during the framing of excise policy for 2021-22 it was discussed that the above age limit may be reduced from 25 years to 21 as many of other states have prescribed lower age limits. The National Capital Territory of Delhi recently reduced this age limit to 21.

“Moreover, the socio-economic conditions of the day have changed drastically from the time when the above provisions were incorporated in the Excise Act. The people now are more educated and participating in new endeavours and also can take rational decision when it comes to responsible drinking,” said the justification to reduce the drinking age.