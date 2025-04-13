Drive against sex determination: Govt doctors protest suspension of Hisar SMO, seek withdrawal of orders

Protesting against the suspension of senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Prabhu Dayal, who was the nodal officer for the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act in Hisar, government doctors across Haryana on Saturday wore black badges. Protesting against the suspension of senior medical officer (SMO), Dr Prabhu Dayal, who was the nodal officer for the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC-PNDT) Act in Hisar, government doctors across Haryana on Saturday wore black badges. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Dr Rajesh Khyalia, president of the Haryana Civil Medical Services Association (HCMSA), an umbrella organisation of government doctors in the state, said that the association has also sought intervention of the higher authorities to revoke Dr Dayal’s suspension orders.

The PC-PNDT nodal officer for Hisar was among several health officials who faced government’s ire for probably not doing enough to stem the dip in state’s sex ratio.

“The association held a meeting on Friday and every member expressed resentment over the suspension of Dr Prabhu Dayal. Dr Dayal has rendered his duties honestly, sincerely and with full dedication. He has been awarded several times by the government for his excellent work. He was suspended on April 9 midnight without any preliminary enquiry. The reason for his suspension is still not known. Such actions will demotivate honest and dedicated officers,” Dr Khyalia said.

In a communication to additional chief secretary, health, Sudhir Rajpal, HCMSA general secretary Anil Yadav said this action has caused severe mental trauma and defamation not only for Dr Dayal but for the whole HCMS cadre. “The manner and circumstances under which Dr Dayal was suspended without preliminary inquiry or explanation is demoralising for the medical fraternity. We believe that the role of a PC-PNDT nodal officer is a challenging one and must be supported by the administration. Such a punitive action has sent a wrong message to the whole cadre, and it will be very difficult to carry out the duties under PC-PNDT Act under such circumstances. This will adversely affect the program,” wrote the HCMSA general secretary.