The Haryana government has decided to launch a week-long campaign from April 1 to weed out old office records across all government departments and offices in the state. Drive to clear old records from April 1

According to an official communication issued by chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, redundant and unusable office furniture will also be disposed of. The campaign will be started in all government offices, including attached and subordinate offices, with the objective of streamlining record management and improving administrative efficiency.

The initiative will involve identifying outdated records as per prescribed rules and guidelines, followed by their proper disposal or condemnation. Similarly, unusable office furniture will also be cleared in a systematic manner.

Officials have been instructed to adhere to the Record Management and Record Retention Schedule (Chapter XI) and follow the procedures available on the website of Haryana chief secretary.