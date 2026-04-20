Ludhiana: Driver runs amok in stolen car, hits biker, vehicles; booked

A man allegedly driving a stolen car damaged multiple vehicles and injured a motorcyclist in a residential lane of Preet Nagar on Sunday morning, triggering panic among residents. A CCTV grab shows residents of Preet Nagar intercepting the 35-year-old man after he reportedly went on a rampage in the area on Sunday morning. (HT PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Love, 35, a resident of the locality, allegedly sped through the narrow lane while attempting to flee, hitting parked vehicles and a motorcycle. The injured biker was taken to a hospital, while several residents had a narrow escape.

Eyewitnesses gave varying accounts of the incident.

Some residents claimed the driver was being chased by police, prompting him to drive recklessly. Police, however, said the accused had an altercation with locals who were trying to stop him.

According to the police, the accused got into a dispute with residents, following which he attempted to escape in the car, ramming vehicles along the way. Locals then chased him on motorcycles.

CCTV footage from the area shows the car hitting parked vehicles and an electricity pole before reversing into a motorcycle. The driver is seen repeatedly moving the vehicle back and forth before it got stuck in the congested lane. Residents then overpowered the accused and handed him over to the police.

Station house officer inspector Gurmukh Singh of Shimlapuri police station said the vehicle had been stolen by the accused three days ago. “He attempted to flee after an altercation with locals and, in the process, damaged multiple vehicles,” he said.

Dismissing claims of a police chase, the SHO said a PCR team on patrol reached the spot after the accused had already caused damage.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for vehicle theft and reckless driving causing damage.