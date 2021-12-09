Drivers in US who took us for a ride, with a rider

My wife Koumdi and I were leisurely walking on the 16th Street in Denver. We saw an electronic poster that gave details about the “Unsinkable”. We got curious. We found that it was the house of Molly Brown, who had survived the sinking of The Titanic. We found out the directions and boarded a bus for Lincoln Way.

On boarding, I tried feeding three dollar bills for our tickets when the driver watching me nearly frowned, “$30!” I looked at him in bewilderment and as if questioning that it was too huge a fare than we had known. I looked at Koumdi to gesture that we had taken a wrong bus and shifted my gaze again at the driver ,who was firm and sterner this time repeating, “30 dollars, 30!”

I began looking for the credit card since I didn’t carry that much cash when the driver smiled and said, “Hota hai, hota hai Bhai Jaan, hota hai (It happens).” Fair complexioned, he had short hair on the nape and golden brown of about an inch near his forehead. By no standard did it seem that he knew Hindi.

He was a Muslim and came from Mumbai. Jocularly, he said he was sorry to have put us in a quandary. He issued us a ticket with free return till 5pm. “You must stay at a nearby market for a few hours to see Indian eateries and a yoga centre,” he said. Later, in the typical Indian fashion we kept chatting loudly with him from our respective seats, much to the amazement of the co-passengers.

Just a year before the onset of Covid-19, we were in Redmond, the headquarters of Microsoft. Our son Sawan dropped us in a market near Bear Creek where we could shop leisurely till he would collect us in the evening. When Sawan left, I noticed a bus of Route no. 245 to Seattle. Suddenly, an idea flashed my mind. We could go to downtown Seattle and come back by the evening. Koumdi agreed.

Waiting for the next bus, we met a youngster from Bangladesh. He began talking about his parents who were then visiting him. He said that there was a big concession for seniors in buses and all one had to do was to tell the driver that he or she was one. “But on our senior citizen card, our age is 60, while in the US it should be 65.” I told the young man about our predicament and pat came the reply, “Oh, come on, they don’t check!”

Well, we embarked on Route no. 245 and told the driver that we were seniors. He smiled and let us head forward to our seats. I wasn’t too pleased, since I thought how could the driver, going by our looks, have thought us to be that aged. Having spent some time on the West Lake Plaza, we boarded a bus to return. We repeated the trick. This time, the driver was a woman who said she wanted to see our cards. Having a look at them from a distance, she too signalled us to move to our seats. All through the return journey, I kept appreciating the woman driver for having thought of us not being that old, and for insisting on authentication. rajbirdeswal@hotmail.com

The author is a Panchkula-based retired IPS officer, advocate and commentator