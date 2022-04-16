Dronacharya awardee boxer booked under Juvenile Justice Act

The Bhiwani police have booked Dronacharya awardee boxing coach Jagdish Singh under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly threatening a 13-year-old budding wrestler of spoiling his career after he raised the age bar issue of his opponent during a tournament at Bhiwani’s Sai Stadium on April 12. Jadgish was also the coach of Olympian Vijender Singh.

In his complaint to the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the wrestler alleged that he had appeared in a boxing tournament on April 12 and had objected that his opponent’s age is more and asked to check his age-related documents.

“When I raised my opponent’s age issue, coach Jagdish verbally abused me and threatened to spoil my career. He forced me to leave the spot,” she added.

Bhiwani City police station SHO Narender Singh said they have booked the coach on recommendation of Bhiwani district Commission for Protection of Child Rights under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The Dronacharya awardee coach said all the allegations are false and baseless.

“I have never seen the complainant and the allegations are levelled to defame me,” he added.