Dronacharya awardee boxer booked under Juvenile Justice Act
The Bhiwani police have booked Dronacharya awardee boxing coach Jagdish Singh under the Juvenile Justice Act for allegedly threatening a 13-year-old budding wrestler of spoiling his career after he raised the age bar issue of his opponent during a tournament at Bhiwani’s Sai Stadium on April 12. Jadgish was also the coach of Olympian Vijender Singh.
In his complaint to the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, the wrestler alleged that he had appeared in a boxing tournament on April 12 and had objected that his opponent’s age is more and asked to check his age-related documents.
“When I raised my opponent’s age issue, coach Jagdish verbally abused me and threatened to spoil my career. He forced me to leave the spot,” she added.
Bhiwani City police station SHO Narender Singh said they have booked the coach on recommendation of Bhiwani district Commission for Protection of Child Rights under the Juvenile Justice Act.
The Dronacharya awardee coach said all the allegations are false and baseless.
“I have never seen the complainant and the allegations are levelled to defame me,” he added.
-
Uttar Pradesh to hold global summit for ₹10 lakh crore investment
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state government proposes to hold the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit in the next two years to attract investment of ₹10 lakh crore for the state. Yogi stated this while viewing the presentation of 11 departments of infrastructure and industrial development sector. He said there was great potential for investment in the state and this was a major source for generation of employment.
-
Three men burnt alive as car hits truck in Panipat
Three people were burnt alive after a car they were travelling in caught fire after crashing into a truck near Istana village on the Panipat-Rohtak highway, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Vikrant, 30, and residents of Barana village in Panipat, 28, Sugam Tyagi, and Pankaj Kumar, 26, of Jalalpur village in Panipat. Police said the deceased were private lab technicians and were going shopping for a 'jagran' at Vikrant's residence.
-
Charuni writes to Amit Shah to fulfil pending demands of farmers
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Friday wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to withdraw cases registered against farmers during last year's agitation against the repealed three farm laws at various railways stations. Charuni said the government is yet to form a committee to decide on the minimum support price, revocation of cases against farmers in various states and other demands.
-
100-DAY PLAN: State govt to distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among farmers
The Uttar Pradesh government will distribute over 20.64 crore fish seeds among people who are engaged in fish farming in the next 100 days across state. The move is aimed to boost the fisheries sector and generate employment opportunities, minister for fisheries development Sanjay Nishad said on Friday. Besides increasing fish production, the move will also provide sustainable livelihood to the people who have adopted fish farming, Nishad said.
-
Narrow escape for Union minister; one dead, 4 injured as mast falls on stage
Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape on Friday evening when a high iron mast, placed for lighting arrangement, fell on the stage because of strong winds, during an event organized in Nagla Padma area here to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. However, one person was killed and four others were injured in the mishap, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said. Agra's Sadar police station sources confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured.
