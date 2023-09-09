Drone-based drug smuggling module: Kingpin keeps cops on toes for 6 yrs; module smuggled ‘200-kg’ heroin

Gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala Guru, who has been keeping the Punjab Police on their toes for the last six years, has emerged as a “big fish in drug trafficking from Pakistan”. Gangster Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt of Jandiala Guru, who has been keeping the Punjab Police on their toes for the last six years, has emerged as a “big fish in drug smuggling from Pakistan”. The gangster-turned-smuggler’s name prominently emerged on Wednesday when Amritsar-rural police busted a cross-border drone-based drug smuggling module. (HT Photo)

Jatt, who has been facing 13 criminal cases, including murders and attempt to murder, escaped from police custody in January 2020 and has been on the run since then. According to police, Jatt has now been running a major drug smuggling racket in collusion with Pakistan-based smugglers.

The gangster-turned-smuggler’s name prominently emerged on Wednesday when Amritsar-rural police busted a cross-border drone-based drug smuggling module with the arrest of one Harpreet Singh of Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran. He was arrested with 15 kg of heroin smuggled via Pakistani drones.

The police had also nominated four associates of the arrested accused, Harpreet. Those nominated were identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Guggu alias Haddi, Rahul Singh and Happy Jatt, all residents of Jandiala Guru, and Gagandeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib.

Police had said that the preliminary investigations in the case revealed that the heroin consignment belonged to drug smuggler Jatt and Harpreet was going to deliver the consignment on his directions. Jatt is the main kingpin and most wanted drug smuggler of this belt, police said.

As per the police record, the first case against Jatt was registered in April 2017 under attempt to murder and Arms Act at Jandiala police station. After getting released on bail, Jatt allegedly committed an armed robbery in December 2017. Till 2022, he was booked in around eight criminal cases, including snatching and robberies.

The first case of drug smuggling was registered against him in February 2023.

“Jatt has now been running a major drug smuggling racket from across the border. Harpreet disclosed that he was hired by Jatt and promised handsome money for the smuggling of heroin. He has disclosed that apart from the recovered 15 kg heroin, he has already smuggled 45 kg heroin on Jatt’s instructions,” said a senior police official, privy to the investigation.

He said, “During Harpreet’s questioning, it has emerged that an associate of Jatt, Guggu, who is also nominated in the case, has smuggled more than 200 kg of heroin. Our raids are on to nab Guggu and Jatt.”

Disclosing about the smuggling network, the official said, “Jatt has been hiring young unemployed men to run his smuggling network.”

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said they have got some important clues and they are hopeful of busting the entire nexus of drug smuggling. When asked if Jatt is operating from outside India, the SSP said, “We are yet to confirm that if he’s been operating from outside the country.”

