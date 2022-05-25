Drug addiction center turns learning ground for addicts in Sangrur
The Sangrur administration’s initiative to bring drug addicts to the mainstream has come as a ray of hope for these people who can now prepare for competitive exams and opt for various skill development courses during their treatment at the drug addiction center in Ghabdan village of the district.
Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal on Wednesday formally launched the initiative at the center where the addicts can also take up short-duration courses, including electrical and mobile repairing. A library and gymnasium have also been installed at the center to help them.
Jorwal said the initiative has been taken with an aim to provide employment opportunities to them in future and bring them to the mainstream.
“Qualified and educated youth will now be able to prepare for competitive examinations including Railway, Army and PPSC. Books and related material of their preparation have been made available at the center,” he said.
The initiative has been launched with the help of Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Sangrur, which will provide training to the addicts to develop skills under these courses to earn livelihood after their recovery.
The administration came up with the idea after two youths, undergoing treatment at the centre, expressed concern about their uncertain future and sought administration’s help.
“A youth, who had done Bachelor of Engineering, under treatment at the center, was worried about his future. He wanted to make a positive change in himself before he could return home. Similarly, a youth of about 24 years, who started taking drugs unknowingly even before his B.Sc. examinations, was also hopeful of a better future,” Jorwal said.
“Therefore, to help such youths, we roped in Rural Self Employment Training Institute and started these courses at the de-addiction center,” he said.
