Drug case: Court denies bail to Akali leader Bikram Majithia

In a setback to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia, a Mohali court on Friday dismissed his bail plea in a drug case, citing that being an influential person the former Punjab cabinet minister could influence the investigation if released.

The Akali leader had surrendered before another court in Mohali on Thursday, following which he was sent to judicial custody till March 8. Currently, he is lodged in the Patiala jail. His lawyer DS Sobti said they will now approach the Punjab and Haryana high court for relief.

“There are serious allegations against the applicant of having been involved in drug trafficking, which are at initial stage of investigation. The applicant being a powerful politician, there is a possibility that he may influence the investigation if released on bail,” reads the judgment given by court of additional sessions judge-cum-judge special court Sandeep Kumar Singla while dismissing the bail plea.

The judgment said the arguments raised by the applicant’s counsel are questions to be decided on merits of the case and cannot form basis for grant of bail. “Moreover, there is bar under Section 37 of the NDPS Act to release of persons involved in offence under Section 27A of the NDPS Act and the twin conditions of Section 37 cannot be said to have been met with,” reads the written judgment by court after hearing arguments for nearly three hours.

The former minister was represented by senior advocate RS Cheema and was assisted by DS Sobti and HS Dhanoa, whereas public prosecutor Sanjeev Batra represented the state.

On Thursday, Majithia had surrendered before the Mohali court at around 11:10am and applied for regular bail, as per directions of the Supreme Court on January 31, which while listening to the bail application of the former minister had granted stay on his arrest till February 23 in the wake of assembly polls.

Majithia was booked under Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20 last year.

No credible evidence, says counsel

In court on Friday, Majithia’s counsel while seeking bail plea pleaded that no credible evidence had been collected by the prosecution till date and even no police remand of the accused has been sought and that makes out a strong case in favour of the applicant for granting bail.

To this the public prosecutor argued that facts of each case are different and in this case, the allegations are very serious and applicant may influence the investigation and witnesses if released on bail and therefore he should not be granted regular bail.

On December 24, a Mohali court had dismissed his anticipatory bail plea following which he had moved high court. On January 10, the high court had asked him to join the probe on January 12 and gave interim protection. A day after this, Majithia who remained underground for 20 days, surfaced and had joined the probe. On January 25, the high court had dismissed the Regular bail to Majithia following which he had moved the SC.

