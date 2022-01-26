Drug case: HC asks Punjab DGP to look into role of an inspector

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Punjab director general of police (DGP) to look into the role of an inspector, whose complicity with drugs traffickers cropped up during the hearing of the bail petition of Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case.

The direction was issued by bench of Justice Lisa Gill while dealing with anticipatory bail plea of the Akali leader, which was dismissed on Monday.

The bench said that the statement of inspector Janpal Singh has been obtained by the Punjab Police in Majithia’s case in which the inspector had admitted to his complicity in drug trafficking.

“The said official is in service. No clarity was brought forth at the time of hearing as to whether any action has been taken against him,” the bench said directing that matter be placed before the DGP who will look into the matter.

The direction was passed after P Chidambaram, appearing for Punjab, had told the court that a statement of Janpal Singh was recorded in Majithia’s case on January 22, which indicates complicity of the SAD leader.

Janpal had told in his statement that he interrogated Maninder Singh Aulakh in a May 2013 FIR registered in Banur and that Aulakh and Majithia remained associated from 2006 to 2010.

Satpreet Singh, an accused NRI, who came to India from Canada in 2006. Satta introduced Majithia to Parminder Singh, another accused NRI and a meeting was arranged with Jagjit Singh Chahal, a pharmaceutical unit owner, on export of Pseudoephedrine. The inspector had also referred to transaction of ₹70 lakh given by Pindi, a portion of which was kept by him and pseudoephedrine was supplied in his vehicle.

Besides, the inspector, the state police had also told court that summons were issued to Maninder Singh Aulakh to appear before the police, but he did not appear claiming to be COVID-19 positive. Summons were also issued to one Amarpal Singh Ajnala, who did not appear and now even his mobile phone is switched off, the police had told court.

The police had also told court that recent FIR registered at the Majitha police station over theft of some property documents is also linked to Majithia’s case as the property is on his wife’s name. “This is relevant as it may provide certain links in the present investigation and is, in fact, indicative of the influence still exerted by the petitioner (Majithia),” the state had told.