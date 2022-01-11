Drug case: HC gives Akali leader Majithia interim protection from arrest till Jan 18

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, on Monday got interim protection from arrest till January 18, in the drugs case registered against him by Punjab Police in Mohali on December 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjab and Haryana high court bench of justice Lisa Gill while granting Majithia interim protection also directed him to join the probe by the special investigation team (SIT) on January 12.

He has also been directed not to leave the country and provide his mobile number to the SIT, which would be available and switched on at all times. He has also been asked to share with the SIT, his live location through WhatsApp. The court also said he would not directly or indirectly try to contact any of the witnesses or anyone connected with the case. The court also said that he would appear before the SIT as and when required. The court also made it clear that prosecution can press for custodial interrogation, if required.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Majithia was booked by police under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises), 27 (A) (whoever is financing any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence). Majithia’s whereabouts are not known. On December 24, a Mohali court had dismissed Majithia’s plea.

In the high court, Majithia has roped in Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohtagi and senior advocate RS Cheema. For Punjab Police, former Union minister P Chidambaram is leading the team of lawyers.

The bench said the state police have primarily relied on statements of Jagdish Singh Bhola, the kingpin in 2013 drugs case, Maninder Singh Aulakh, the SAD leader and his wife, Jagminder Kaur and businessman, Jagjit Singh Chahal. Bhola stands convicted (in FIR Number 56 of 2013) and Chahal and Aulakh, have been acquitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Statements of these three were recorded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and STF head Harpreet Singh Sidhu did not record fresh statements of Chahal and Aulakh during his inquiry. Sidhu’s statement to Punjab Police on December 22, after registration of FIR, is a reiteration of the status report submitted by him in high court in 2018.

Similarly, Niranjan Singh, the former ED deputy director, in his statement has narrated sequence of events of agency’s probe. Bhola, who recorded his statement on January 3, merely reiterated his earlier statement.

Sidhu, the STF head, had submitted the 2018 report in the high court on the “role” of Majithia, which became the basis of the FIR. As of Niranjan Singh, he had summoned Majithia in 2014 in connection with money-laundering allegations in the drugs trade and recorded statements of some other accused. The STF report was based on a note prepared by Niranjan Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Having heard learned counsel for the parties and keeping in view the facts and circumstances, it is considered expedient at this stage, that the petitioner, at the first instance, should join investigation,” the bench said, asking him to cooperate in the probe.

Earlier, Majithia in his plea had termed the FIR an “election stunt” and alleged that the government has changed three Punjab Police chiefs in three months to get this FIR registered. The plea also accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of indulging in “unwarranted propaganda” and deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa of demonstrating “intense hatred” towards Majithia.

Punjab Police, in its response, had said that the government machinery was used for the benefit of drug cartels during the Akali regime in the state. Majithia was a key minister in the Akali government and it was during the SAD term that the cartel was unearthed, the police submitted, seeking his custody.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SIT also said incriminating material had come on record against Majithia. A sealed cover report was also given to the court claiming that witnesses could be threatened, if their identity is made public. The court has perused the same and was sealed again. The SIT denied allegations of political vendetta and contended that the FIR had been registered on the basis of prima facie evidence.