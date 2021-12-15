Drug case: Punjab CM orders FIR to probe Asthana letter leak

A day after a confidential note of Punjab Bureau of Investigation (BoI) chief SK Asthana surfaced on social media in which he had expressed himself against any legal action against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in an alleged drug case, the state government announced on Tuesday to register an FIR into the leak of official communication addressed to the director general of police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We will register an FIR to probe how the letter was leaked and who leaked it. We will thoroughly probe as to how these important files were leaked and how the officer went on leave?” said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, without naming Asthana who had proceeded on a two-day leave last week and excused himself from a scheduled meeting with the CM in which the 2018 Special Task Force report on politically explosive drug issue was to be discussed.

The chief minister said: “Moreover, the portion of the letter which was leaked has another part too that was written by the same officer with hand. The part of the letter that has been leaked has no meaning.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, four pages of a letter that Asthana had purportedly sent to DGP Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota appeared on social media, wherein he had flagged legal hitches in booking Majithia on the basis of the STF report that is lying in sealed cover with the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The embarrassing leak, shared from a foreign phone number and posted on Twitter using a handle named “Hawk Mark”, came in the wake of a stepped up pressure on the Channi government from Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to take action on the drug issue ahead of the state assembly election due early next year.

Asthana, according to people familiar with the developments, wrote the letter to the DGP before proceeding on an emergency medical leave amid reports of pressure on him to give nod to take action against Majithia. The police official was admitted in a private hospital in Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An additional DGP rank officer, Asthana was brought in by the Channi government as the BoI chief a couple of weeks back. He was the third officer to get this posting in barely one month.

Leak left govt red-faced

Channi’s announcement about registering the case came as the leak left the Punjab government red-faced as it was preparing to take action in the political sensitive drug cases on the basis of the STF report.

“This leak must be by those big fish of the drug trade who are afraid of action in these cases. These people are threatening our officers as well. But our police is very brave,” said Channi, without taking names.

“These people have moved the high court as well. The court has asked that fellow as who you are in this case. If they are so clear, why they have moved the court,” said Channi, alluding a petition moved by Majithia in the high court seeking to be heard in the case that he alleged was being used by his political opponents to tarnish his image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asthana had sought clarity if it would be legally tenable to act upon the report of the STF head when the same lies sealed in custody of the high court. Also, despite the Punjab advocate general’s request to the high court to return it, the report has not been returned to date, he had pointed.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has started the hunt for new officer to replace Asthana as the BoI chief.