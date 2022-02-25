Drug consumption in 10 Haryana dists matter of concern: Khattar

Terming drug consumption in 10 districts of Haryana as matter of serious concern, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to curb the menace and rehabilitate addicts.

The Haryana government announced that it will launch a multi-pronged campaign to break the supply chain and rehabilitate addicts in March. “It is a matter of worry, but we are committed to control it. A look at the data pertaining to drug seizures is enough to make one anxious,” said Khattar, who was flanked by home minister Anil Vij, additional chief secretary (ACS-home) Rajeev Arora, director general of police (DGP) PK Agarwal; and additional DGP (CID) Alok Mittal.

Listing out the steps the state government had decided to take to curb the drug menace, Khattar said the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has drafted a state-level action plan after a thorough study of all the aspects related to drugs last year.

Teams comprising people from villages and towns will be formed to check those involved in supplying the drugs and diagnose the drug addicts.

The CM said 10-member teams will be constituted in every village and ward with local representatives and officers. “Drug de-addiction centres will also be set up,” he said.

“A data bank of drug smugglers, and others involved, is being prepared through the ‘Hawk’ software and mobile app ‘Prayas’, so that all information pertaining to a smuggler can be accessed immediately, and necessary action can be taken,”he said.

Last year, the police had registered 2,746 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested 3,975 people involved in drug trafficking. They had also seized 29kg heroin, 157kg charas, 11,368kg ganja, and 356kg opium.

Stop drug peddling or leave state: Vij

Home minister Anil Vij warned drug peddlers to stop drug smuggling or they would be made to leave Haryana.

“We will make Haryana completely free of drugs. The entire police department, apart from the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, has been directed to tighten the noose around those involved in gambling, liquor smuggling, illegal weapons, besides drugs,” Vij said, asking people to alert the police on toll-free number 90508-91508.