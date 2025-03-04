Drug dealer’s properties frozen in Sangrur

The Sangrur Police, as part of their ongoing efforts to disrupt the illegal drug network, has frozen the assets of notorious drug dealer, Gurjeet Singh, known as Bhura Fauji, the sarpanch of Raidharana village, who is currently behind bars. Sangrur Police, as part of their ongoing efforts to disrupt the illegal drug network, has frozen the assets of notorious drug dealer, Gurjeet Singh, known as Bhura Fauji, the sarpanch of Raidharana village, who is currently behind bars. (HT Photo)

The police team, led by superintendent of police, Punjab bureau of Investigation, Navreet Singh Virk, DSP Deepinderpal Singh, and SHO Ranbir Singh, placed the orders for freezing 27 acres of land, bank accounts, and even a tractor, tied to Singh and his family.

Gurjeet Singh, who is the sarpanch of Raidharana village, was arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and is currently imprisoned.