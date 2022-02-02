Drug prevention policy: HP govt to adopt multipronged strategy to tackle menace

Himachal Pradesh’s Integrated Drug Prevention Policy emphasises on a multipronged strategy to curb the drug menace in the hill state, including intensive supply reduction, empowering various line agencies with a focus on the justice delivery system and a government-administered de-addiction and social integration.

The new policy, which has legalised the cultivation of cannabis in traditional growing areas for medical and industrial use as its key feature, was approved by the state cabinet in its meeting held on Monday.

The draft policy points out the isolated response by various state government stakeholders in the last 20 years as a major reason for increased substance abuse.

The scale of drug cultivation, production, trafficking and abuse, especially the use of charas, opioids like heroin, and pharma-based psychotropic substances, has increased many folds. It is now causing loss of functional abilities among young people and even their lives, states the policy, which envisages formulating a state-specific alternative development programme aimed at complete eradication of illicit cultivation of cannabis and opium poppy by adopting the ‘Carrot and Stick’ strategy.

The state’s drug eradication board will identify areas where illegal cultivation has been a long tradition and the survival of the local population depends entirely or partially on it.

After mutual consultations and careful study between the Centre and the state governments and line agencies, the proposal for funding of the alternative development programme will be undertaken in these areas. Such regions will be identified in Kullu and Mandi, the two districts where cannabis and poppy are grown illegally on a large scale.

After the priority, regions will be recognised and the drug eradication board will hire well experienced agro-horticultural experts to identify sustainable alternate agro-horticultural possibilities in respective local environments, which have a potential to fetch competitive or even better economic returns vis-à-vis sales proceeds of the illegal drug trade.

The alternative development programme cell will recommend the promotion of competitive economic options, such as the adoption of the cultivation of cut flowers, medicinal plants, high-density apple cultivation, and other fruit cultivation practices, modernised dairy farming practices and marketing.

“As the climatic conditions of these regions are excellent to produce the best productions, exports opportunities will also be explored,” the policy states. It also intends to introduce natural farming practices to reduce the input cost of alternative crops.

Village defence panels to come up

The drug eradication board will also constitute village defence committees comprising panchayat representatives, forest, and revenue officials to keep a check on illegal cultivation. The policy says that the state will permit cannabis cultivation and explore chemical constituents of cannabis and assess their biological activities. Collection of germplasm from different altitudes and ecological zones of Himachal and identification of cultivars of economic importance will be done.

Once permitted, the government will, at the same time, introduce a foolproof preventive mechanism to detect and prevent any illegal production and pilferage of Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC) or contraband product of cannabis from the controlled or permitted regions of cannabis cultivation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON