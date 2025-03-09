Drug sale in Hoshiarpur central jail: Suspended jail superintendent among five officials booked

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Saturday booked suspended Hoshiarpur central jail superintendent Baljit Singh Ghumman, four other jail officials and two inmates for reportedly running a racket for sale of drugs inside the jail. At least three jail officials have been arrested, people familiar with the development said. A probe finds that drugs were being brought from outside and sold to inmates at high rates.

Ghuman and four jail officials were suspended on Friday following a probe into the allegations conducted by Roop Kumar Arora, inspector general of police (IGP), prisons. The IGP’s report pointed to connivance of certain jail officers with inmates in facilitating a drug smuggler lodged in the Hoshiarpur jail for carrying out drug trafficking.

ANTF’s additional director general of police (ADGP) Nilabh Kishore said the FIR was registered for drug trafficking and criminal conspiracy after an inquiry. The inquiry indicated that the inmates were involved in drug smuggling, which was facilitated by “corrupt actions” of jail officials, who are accused of using their positions to allow the flow of illegal narcotics, severely undermining the security and integrity of the correctional facility.

The ANTF police station in SAS Nagar has slapped Sections 21, 22, 29 and 59(2) of the NDPS Act. A special investigation team (SIT), led by ANTF AIG Akash, has been formed to probe the case. A DSP and two inspector rank officers are the other members of the SIT.

Following registration of the case, a search was carried out simultaneously at 10 different places in Hoshiarpur on Saturday morning. Sources said more arrests are likely.

The case came to limelight after a probe by the prison department was ordered into a brawl between two groups of prisoners in the central jail on February 25. The probe conducted by IGP (prisons) had pointed to a drug racket being operated from the jail with the alleged connivance of the said superintendent.

“Drugs were brought from outside in connivance with jail officials and were sold to inmates at a very high price. The jail officials were abetting the sale of drugs,” the probe has concluded.