Drug seizure: Two men held with 150-gram heroin in Kharar

Kharar police have identified the accused as Sukshinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Manakia village in Chandimandir, Panchkula
Published on Nov 08, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

The Kharar police on Sunday arrested two people with 150 grams of heroin.

The accused have been identified as Sukshinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Manakia village in Chandimandir, Panchkula. Both are drug addicts and also peddle the contraband, said police.

Investigating officer (IO) Deepak Kumar said that during patrolling at the bus stand in Kharar, police got a tip-off that the two men are coming there to sell heroin in their car.

Following this, a naka was set up and their car was stopped for checking at the bus stand. Police were able to recover 150 grams of heroin from the car’s dashboard, following which the duo was arrested, said the IO.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against them at the Kharar City police station.

