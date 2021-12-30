Drugs case: HC to take up Majithia’s bail plea today

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in a drugs case will be taken up on Thursday by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The matter is listed for hearing before the vacation bench of justice Lisa Gill.

On December 24, a Mohali court had dismissed his plea observing that though his claims are of political vendetta, he himself was a powerful person in the state politics till the year 2017 during SAD regime.

Majithia was booked by Punjab Police under various sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20.

The plea alleges “witch-hunting” of the political opponents by ruling Congress government. Police officers have been forced and coerced to falsely implicate him or face transfers and punitive action, it claims.