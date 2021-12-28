Drugs case: Majithia moves HC seeking anticipatory bail

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking anticipatory bail.

A Mohali court dismissed his plea on December 24 observing that though his claims are of political vendetta, he himself was a powerful person in the state politics till 2017 during the SAD regime. The plea is likely to be listed for hearing either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Majithia was booked by Punjab Police under cognizable sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including Sections 25 (punishment for allowing premises, etc. to be used for commission of an offence), 27 (A) ( whoever is financing any activities indulging in production, manufacture, possession, sale, purchase, transportation, use or consumption, import and export or deal in any activities pertaining to narcotic drugs) and 29 (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence). These sections have the provision of imprisonment up to 10 years along with a fine as decided by the court. Majithia’s whereabouts are not known.

The plea alleges that targeting the petitioner (Majithia) is one of the major election planks of the current government. “To fulfil the election stunt, the Congress government has been day and night browbeating officers to register false cases against the senior leadership of the SAD, including the petitioner. Witch hunting of the political opponents has gone to its peak,” the plea claims, adding that for the purpose, the government has changed three DGPs over the span of three months. The Bureau of Investigation has also seen three departmental heads/directors change, the plea added.

Police officers have been forced and coerced to falsely implicate him or face transfers punitive action, the plea claims, adding that some officers have also been induced with promotions and plum postings, if they toe the line of the government.

Rejecting Majithia’s bail plea on December 24, the Mohali court observed that the delay in lodging the criminal case cannot be a ground to presume that whole case against the applicant was false. His name cropped up in 2014 and the SAD remained in power till February 2017.

Special judge Sandeep Kumar Singla also said that the FIR has been registered on the basis of report, which prima facie shows the “involvement” of the applicant in the drug trade and harbouring of accused involved in drug mafia. “All these facts and financial transactions and extend of complicity of the applicant needs to be thoroughly investigated which can be done only under custodial interrogation of the applicant,” the court had said, adding that the question on legality of the criminal case, whether it is borne out of political vendetta or not, cannot be a ground for grant of anticipatory bail.

The plea in the HC claims that Siddharth Chattopadhyaya was given the additional charge of the DGP only to act as a “tool to advance the political interests” of the present government. The plea also referred to the controversy involving ADGP SK Asthana, claiming that he refused to investigate the matter and raised questions whether the matter can be investigated, it being sealed before the court; superseded by other reports and whether investigation can be initiated without the permission of the court. He has also accused Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of indulging in “unwarranted propaganda” and deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa demonstrating “intense hatred” towards him.

The plea further says the report of the special task force (STF), which is the basis of the FIR, was either superseded or merged with the subsequent report of a state government committee. But this fact was ignored and the FIR was registered.

Moreover, in the entire lengthy FIR, no fresh evidence has been collected or statement recorded, it says, adding that in all the drugs cases registered, trials have been concluded with the acquittal of some accused and conviction of others. None of the accused made any reference of the petitioner.