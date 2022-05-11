Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Drugs case: SC refuses to entertain Majithia’s plea for quashing FIRs

Apex court bench asked the SAD leader to move a division bench of Punjab and Haryana high court for relief
The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
Published on May 11, 2022
ByAsian News International

New Delhi : The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia seeking quashing of cases registered against him by the Punjab Police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant asked Majithia to move the division bench of Punjab and Haryana high court for relief.

“We are not inclined to entertain the petition under Article 32. But we allow the petitioner to approach the high court or any other bench. We direct that the petition be heard by the high court’s division bench only and not the single bench,” the apex court stated in its order.

The SC on January 31 had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 23 in view of the February 20 assembly polls. The SAD leader was contesting from the Amritsar East assembly constituency. He had surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.

Majithia, a former Punjab minister, said the cases were politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-rank police officers.

On March 20, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had reconstituted the four-member special investigation team (SIT) probing the drugs case against Majithia.

The previous SIT was a three-member team. The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.

