Drugs case: Will join investigation today, says Majithia

Chandigarh : A day after he was granted interim bail by Punjab and Haryana high court in a NDPS case, former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said he would join the investigation on Wednesday as mandated by the HC.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters in Chandigarh, he thanked his party, people of Majithia constituency that he represents as an MLA, and that of entire Punjab for supporting him during the difficult days.

Blaming chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, state congress chief Navjot Sidhu and home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the SAD leader said: “It is now clear that I was targeted as part of a vendetta exercise by the top leadership of the Congress government.”

“I also thank a Punjab Police officer who was appointed the DGP but preferred to recuse and step down than to register a false case and other officers who refused to accede to the CM,” he added.

Majithia said never before in the history of the state have three DGPs and four directors of the Bureau of Investigation (BOI) been transferred in three months’ time.

He said the state government ran away from a PIL being heard on the issue of drugs and filed a false case against him which was done on the orders of then DGP S Chattopadhyay, who was appointed in for the purpose, Majithia alleged.

Commenting on Prime Minister’s alleged security breach, the Akali leader said: “It was a planned conspiracy hatched by the CM, the state Congress chief and the home minister.”

“The DGP, who was given the top post in the state for 20 days despite not being eligible, has damaged Punjab by his irresponsible acts,” he said, criticising the CM for downplaying the PM’s security breach.