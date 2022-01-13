‘Drugs for vote’ in Punjab: HC asks EC to detail measures taken by it till Jan 20

Chandigarh: To check use of “drugs for vote” in Punjab state assembly elections, the Punjab and Haryana high court has asked Election Commission of India (ECI) to detail measures taken by it by January 20.

The former chief election commissioner stated with respect to the 2012 elections that in one month alone, the recovery of around 55kg of heroin and around 430kg of poppy husk was made in the state and that almost every psychotropic substance was found in circulation during elections, justice Pankaj Jain observed, adding that in the background of the fact that the elections already stand notified and that there have been incidents of ‘drugs for vote’ in elections in Punjab, the court took suo motu note of the issue.

Justice Jain took note of the issue while dealing with a bunch of drugs seizure-related matters with his senior judge Ajay Tewari. He also sought details from the Punjab government on steps being taken by it. The court sought information whether there was any scientific study on the menace; whether areas identified and whether state went into reasons for the same and time it may take for such an exercise.

“Pictures showing gold smoked mustard fields with the proud prosperous farmer used to showcase this land of five rivers. Today, Punjab is related to a portrait of wailing mothers holding corpse of their sons who died of drug overdose as well,” justice Jain observed referring to the stats which came presented during the hearing of the case. It had come to light that 16,000 appeals related to drug-related matters are pending, mainly from Punjab, in the high court.

More than the burden of these appeals what weighs in is that over the years, the number of cases has not shown any decline, the judge said, adding that on an average more than one appeal per day is coming before the court. “This makes out a case for state to look beyond deterrent measure in the form of NDPS Act and evolve reformative measures as well, Justice Jain underlined.

The court also referred to a prologue “the case for a new economy” in David Korten book ‘Agenda for a New Economy’, wherein a man jumps into a stream and saves a baby coming down stream. He saves it but spots another. It goes on like this but the main totally focused on saving babies, never thoughts to look upstream to check where are the babies coming from.

Justice Jain observed that it is a welfare state and it has a role bigger than mere policing. “State of Punjab apart from registering cases, needs to wake up to the challenge. The malady has gripped the society. It cannot afford to be in a state of inertia.. Time has come for the society and the State to look upstream,” justice Jain observed further stating that some individual efforts were being made by public spirited citizens, but the menace by now is beyond the individual efforts and these efforts now needs to be integrated to respond to this ailment.

