DSGMC polls: Paramjit Sarna questions Akali Dal’s ‘silence over disrespect of Sikh tenets’

Former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Paramjit Singh Sarna on Thursday questioned the silence of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over alleged disrespect of Sikh tenets during the gurdwara body election recently, when police were called to the polling venue.

Talking to the media, Sarna said Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had not uttered a word over the matter, as members were pressurised to vote for Harmeet Singh Kalka with the help of police.

“Committee funds to the tune of ₹400-500 crore have been usurped due to which the perpetrators of the scam were wary of them taking over the committee,” he added.

Accompanied by Harvinder Pal Singh Sarna, also a former DSGMC president, Paramjit Sarna also lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not clearing the file for release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar whose death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment.

Harvinder Sarna claimed that Bhullar’s death sentence was commuted due to his efforts as DSGMC president. “It was advocate KTS Tulsi who helped us in fighting Bhullar’s case in the apex court,” he added.

“I appeal to the people of Punjab to vote on February 20 keeping in mind as how parties behave when it comes to dealing with the Sikh issues,” added Paramjit Sarna.