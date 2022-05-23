DSR technique: Farmers in Sangrur to get ₹2 for saving one cubic metre of water
Sangrur: After ₹1,500 per acre incentive to farmers for adopting the direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique across Punjab, the state government has decided to give ₹2 to Sangrur farmers for saving one cubic metre or 1,000 litres of water. They will be incentivised on the basis of amount of irrigation water saved during the kharif season, said officials.
The agriculture department has started a water conservation pilot project on a trial basis in Sunam and Dhuri blocks of the district to encourage farmers to save groundwater by adopting water-saving techniques.
The department is also distributing seeds of short duration variety of paddy to the farmers free of cost under this pilot project. Training programmes for sensitising farmers about the water conservation techniques are also being organised in selected blocks, said officials.
“Piezometers have been installed in tubewells to measure the groundwater extraction by farmers for irrigation. The final readings of piezometers will be compared with average consumption of water by traditional varieties and method of paddy sowing to analyse actual water saving,” said an official.
Chief agriculture officer, Sangrur, Jaswinder Singh Grewal said that the government has selected Sunam and Dhuri block for this pilot project and it will be implemented across the state if it succeeds.
“Farmers will be given ₹2 for saving per cubic metres of water. A total of 34 clusters have been made in these two blocks and each cluster covers 50 acres. In these clusters, we are providing them seeds of PR126, a short duration variety of rice, free of cost. It gives more yield than the traditional and other short duration varieties. This variety consumes less water and also takes fewer days to be ready.”
Director, state agriculture department, Gurvinder Singh said: “The pilot project is an attempt to save water by replacing Pusa 44, a water-guzzling variety of paddy, with PR126, and by adopting other water-saving techniques.”
