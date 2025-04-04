Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

DTF politicising initiatives designed to enhance quality of education: AAP

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 04, 2025 05:40 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) for allegedly opposing crucial education reforms aimed at improving government schools in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) for allegedly opposing crucial education reforms aimed at improving government schools in Punjab.

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the teachers’ union of attempting to politicise initiatives that were designed to enhance the quality of education and create better learning environments for students. (HT File)
AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the teachers’ union of attempting to politicise initiatives that were designed to enhance the quality of education and create better learning environments for students. (HT File)

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the teachers’ union of attempting to politicise initiatives that were designed to enhance the quality of education and create better learning environments for students.

“If the DTF is so interested in politics, it should openly declare itself a political party instead of obstructing positive changes,” he said in a statement.

The front has been actively highlighting issues related to teachers and schools, drawing attention to deficiencies in government schools and policies.

Garg stated that under the Right to Education Act, it is the responsibility of local representatives—from village sarpanches to MLAs — to actively contribute to the development of government schools. “Their involvement is essential for the upliftment of school infrastructure and academic standards,” he said, adding that all government schools in the state are now being monitored by MLAs and ministers, who are responsible for reviewing development work and inaugurating completed projects.

The DTF has criticised the Punjab government’s proposed move to inaugurate upgraded schools every day for two months, starting April 7. The union has claimed that these events will disrupt the academic session and introduce unnecessary political influence into schools.

Vikramdev Singh, state president of DTF Punjab, said, “This kind of inauguration ceremony will increase political interference in schools and spoil the educational environment. The government should prioritize educational activities and minimize distractions within school premises.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / DTF politicising initiatives designed to enhance quality of education: AAP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On