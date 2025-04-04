DTF politicising initiatives designed to enhance quality of education: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday criticised the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) for allegedly opposing crucial education reforms aimed at improving government schools in Punjab. AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the teachers’ union of attempting to politicise initiatives that were designed to enhance the quality of education and create better learning environments for students. (HT File)

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg accused the teachers’ union of attempting to politicise initiatives that were designed to enhance the quality of education and create better learning environments for students.

“If the DTF is so interested in politics, it should openly declare itself a political party instead of obstructing positive changes,” he said in a statement.

The front has been actively highlighting issues related to teachers and schools, drawing attention to deficiencies in government schools and policies.

Garg stated that under the Right to Education Act, it is the responsibility of local representatives—from village sarpanches to MLAs — to actively contribute to the development of government schools. “Their involvement is essential for the upliftment of school infrastructure and academic standards,” he said, adding that all government schools in the state are now being monitored by MLAs and ministers, who are responsible for reviewing development work and inaugurating completed projects.

The DTF has criticised the Punjab government’s proposed move to inaugurate upgraded schools every day for two months, starting April 7. The union has claimed that these events will disrupt the academic session and introduce unnecessary political influence into schools.

Vikramdev Singh, state president of DTF Punjab, said, “This kind of inauguration ceremony will increase political interference in schools and spoil the educational environment. The government should prioritize educational activities and minimize distractions within school premises.”