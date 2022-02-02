Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dues pending: Panchkula MC snaps fibre cables of mobile tower firms
Panchkula mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said these companies were served notices several times, but they did not clear their dues, which had piled up to 100 crore
As many as 318 towers of Airtel, Vodaphone, BSNL, ATC India, Indus and Reliance Jio are installed across Panchkula, but these firms have not paid fees since 2016. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Penalising mobile tower companies for not updating their licence and depositing fees, the municipal corporation has snapped their fibre connections in Sectors 9, 11 and 21.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said these companies were served notices several times, but they did not clear their dues, which had piled up to 100 crore.

He said 318 towers of Airtel, Vodaphone, BSNL, ATC India, Indus and Reliance Jio were installed across Panchkula, but these firms had not paid any fees since 2016.

“After I took charge in December 2020, 10 crore were recovered from them. The towers of some mobile companies have also been removed. We will not let them install wires until they clear their pending payments,” Goyal said.

