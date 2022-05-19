Duo from Punjab who put up Khalistan flags history-sheeters: Himachal DGP
The two men arrested from Punjab for putting up Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the entry gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala recently had carried out similar acts in Kharar, Ropar and Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday.
In a statement issued in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said the two accused, Harveer Singh and Paramjeet Singh Pamma, were history-sheeters. Harveer, a truck driver, had two cases of assault registered against him in Morinda and Ludhiana and was in jail for three months, while Pamma had six theft cases against him in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib and Chandigarh.
The two had started out by putting up a Khalistan banner on the Kharar-Ropar road. Pamma had hung the banner on a foot-over bridge with a rope, while Harveer shot a video of it, which was then shared with Gurpatwant Singh Pannu of the banned Sikhs for Justice, who put it out on social media.
On April 12, the duo put up a Khalistan banner on a tree near the court complex in Ropar and repeated the act outside the house of the Kurukshetra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on April 29.
Khalistan banners were tied at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha’s Tapovan Complex in Dharamshala on May 8. Given the sensitivity of the case, the state government constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.
The SIT arrested Harveer from his house in Morinda in Ropar district on May 11, while Pamma was caught two days later.
“During the course of investigation, it has been revealed that Pannu instigated the two to commit these offences in lieu of money,” the DGP said.
Their link with radical groups is also being probed.
“Pannu had asked them to put up the banners, shoot the video and share it with him. Later, these videos were shared on social media by Pannu under the banner of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ),” said Kundu.
Spot identification and recoveries have been made at the instance of the two accused in Punjab and Himachal and investigation is underway, he added.
Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred
Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar told HT that the transfer was routine and had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.
Found stone carvings of gods in Gyanvapi complex, says Mishra report
LUCKNOW: Possible remnants of an old Hindu temple with several stone carvings of gods and goddesses were found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi during a two-day survey by former advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on May 6 and 7, said people aware of developments on Thursday. A person with direct knowledge of Mishra's report said it cited the presence of four idol-like structures with 'Sinduri' and a possible arrangement for lighting diyas.
Centre's grain, no L-G nod: HC sets aside Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme
The Delhi high court on Thursday set aside the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme, stating that the Centre's grain cannot be used for this scheme. The judgment came on a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the government, headed by Arvind Kejriwal. The high court interim order also effectively gave a go-ahead to the state government scheme.
40-year-old Bengaluru man gets electrocuted at butcher shop
In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man who worked in a butcher shop died after being electrocuted on Wednesday morning in Doddaballapura. The deceased has been identified as Sriram P, who was working at the HAJ Chicken Centre on Court Road. Sriram was reportedly cutting chicken using a cleaning machine at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred. This is the fourth case of electrocution in just over a month in Bengaluru.
Will submit to majesty of law: Navjot Sidhu after SC order
The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year jail sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. Also read: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to a former Punjab Congress president, Sidhu. Friends took 65-year-old Gurnam Singh to the local Rajindra Hospital in a rickshaw.
