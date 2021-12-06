Dushyant Chautala faces protest at Hisar district courts

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday faced protest from farmers and a section of advocates during his visit to the District Courts in Hisar.

Chautala was at the courts to meet gathered lawyers after holding a meeting of party workers regarding the December 9 rally to be held in Jhajjar.

While one section of advocates welcomed Chautala, others, accompanied by farmers, raised slogans against him, forcing the deputy chief minister to enter the court from the back-side gate.

Addressing lawyers later, Chautala hit out at leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and his son, Deepender Singh Hooda.

“Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s 10-year tenure as a chief minister was very dark. He has given 60,000 acres to his son-in-law and Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law (Robert Vadra). Deepender’s father had crushed the voice of every section with bullets. Our government has handled the farmers’ agitation peacefully and the Union government has accepted their demands. During Hooda’s regime, farmers and teachers received bullet shots for protesting against the then government, whereas our government is listening to all grievances peacefully,” the deputy chief minister alleged.

He further said if the Union government and Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s five-member panel reached a consensus over pending demands, the Haryana government will also revoke cases filed against protesters, except of rape and murder.