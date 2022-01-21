Dushyant Chautala lays foundation stones of development projects in Rewari

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday laid foundation stones of multiple development projects worth ₹15.60 crore in Rewari.

Chautala also held a meeting of administrative officials and directed them to speed up the projects that are under process. Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh also attended the meeting through video-conferencing.

The deputy chief minister said his party has fulfilled one of its key poll promises by implementing 75% reservation for local youth in the private sector.

“More than 9,000 youths have applied for jobs on government portal. We urge the youths to register their details on the portal as the government is committed to provide them employment as per their qualification,” he added.

Commenting on Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala’s comment that the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) will be merged in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dushyant said people (Abhay) who were opposing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab are moving towards merging their party with them.

“Digvijay Chautala had rightly said that the INLD will be merged in the JJP ahead of the 2024 assembly polls and we will implement this merger as well,” he added.

