Dushyant kicks-off marathon from Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala kicked-off a marathon, in which scores of youths participated, at Khatkar toll plaza in Jind’s Uchana on Wednesday. The deputy CM also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day.

He said their government will install a 33-feet statue of Bhagat Singh at Uchana Kalan to inspire the younger generations.

“Our government will not end the sports quota of 3% in Class 1, 2 and 3 jobs. This matter was not in my knowledge and after coming in my domain, I assure the sportsmen that we will not scrap the sports quota. We will open 100 new sports nurseries across state,” he added.

On mandi system and minimum support price (MSP), Chautala said no one can end the MSP system until his party is in power.

The commuters alleged that due to Chautala’s marathon, the Jind-Patiala highway remained closed for nearly five hours and no advisory was issued by the government in this regard.

An employee of Khatkar toll plaza said they suffered losses due to the jam and no advisory was issued by the administration.

Meanwhile, scores of youths, under the banner of JJP’s student wing INSO, led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal, carried out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jhajjar.