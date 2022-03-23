Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dushyant kicks-off marathon from Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza
chandigarh news

Dushyant kicks-off marathon from Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala kicked-off a marathon, in which scores of youths participated, at Khatkar toll plaza in Jind’s Uchana on Wednesday
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT File)
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala (HT File)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 09:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala kicked-off a marathon, in which scores of youths participated, at Khatkar toll plaza in Jind’s Uchana on Wednesday. The deputy CM also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day.

He said their government will install a 33-feet statue of Bhagat Singh at Uchana Kalan to inspire the younger generations.

“Our government will not end the sports quota of 3% in Class 1, 2 and 3 jobs. This matter was not in my knowledge and after coming in my domain, I assure the sportsmen that we will not scrap the sports quota. We will open 100 new sports nurseries across state,” he added.

On mandi system and minimum support price (MSP), Chautala said no one can end the MSP system until his party is in power.

The commuters alleged that due to Chautala’s marathon, the Jind-Patiala highway remained closed for nearly five hours and no advisory was issued by the government in this regard.

An employee of Khatkar toll plaza said they suffered losses due to the jam and no advisory was issued by the administration.

Meanwhile, scores of youths, under the banner of JJP’s student wing INSO, led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal, carried out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jhajjar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out