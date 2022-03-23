Dushyant kicks-off marathon from Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala kicked-off a marathon, in which scores of youths participated, at Khatkar toll plaza in Jind’s Uchana on Wednesday. The deputy CM also paid tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his martyrdom day.
He said their government will install a 33-feet statue of Bhagat Singh at Uchana Kalan to inspire the younger generations.
“Our government will not end the sports quota of 3% in Class 1, 2 and 3 jobs. This matter was not in my knowledge and after coming in my domain, I assure the sportsmen that we will not scrap the sports quota. We will open 100 new sports nurseries across state,” he added.
On mandi system and minimum support price (MSP), Chautala said no one can end the MSP system until his party is in power.
The commuters alleged that due to Chautala’s marathon, the Jind-Patiala highway remained closed for nearly five hours and no advisory was issued by the government in this regard.
An employee of Khatkar toll plaza said they suffered losses due to the jam and no advisory was issued by the administration.
Meanwhile, scores of youths, under the banner of JJP’s student wing INSO, led by its national chief Pradeep Deswal, carried out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jhajjar.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
