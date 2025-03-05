Menu Explore
Dy CM symbol of political opportunism: PDP leader

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Mar 05, 2025 08:08 AM IST

Parra highlighted Chaudhary's "history" of attacking the National Conference (NC) and now "aligning himself with the very party he once called the root of Kashmir's problems."

PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Tuesday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Chaudhary, calling him a symbol of political opportunism who has repeatedly switched sides to serve his personal ambitions.

PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Tuesday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Chaudhary, calling him a symbol of political opportunism who has repeatedly switched sides to serve his personal ambitions. (HT File)
PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra on Tuesday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Chaudhary, calling him a symbol of political opportunism who has repeatedly switched sides to serve his personal ambitions. (HT File)

Parra highlighted Chaudhary’s “history” of attacking the National Conference (NC) and now “aligning himself with the very party he once called the root of Kashmir’s problems.”

“While in PDP, he vocally accused NC of selling out the people of J&K for over 70 years. When he joined the BJP, he doubled down on his rhetoric, labelling NC as the primary reason behind Kashmir’s turmoil,” Para said in a statement.

Para recalled how Chaudhary, during one of the most difficult phases in J&K’s history, stood by Mehbooba Mufti, praising her as the only leader “Iron Lady” who had the courage to speak for the rights of the people across the region.

Choudhary today blamed Mehbooba Mufti and Sajjad Lone for joining hands with BJP which led to the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K in 2019.”They are now raising the issues to grab the attention of press,” the Deputy CM said.

