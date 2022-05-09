Earmark 30% of Punjab budget for education sector, say teachers
Government School Teachers Union Punjab on Monday wrote to the Punjab chief minister requesting him to set aside 30% of the state budget’s funds for education.
Union patron Charan Singh Sarabha, state president Surinder Kumar Puari, state general secretary Gurpreet Singh Mari Megha, senior vice-president Praveen Kumar advisor Balkar Valtoha, finance secretary Naveen Sachdeva, district president Parminderpal Singh Kalia, press secretary Tehal Singh Sarabha among others sent emails to the state government requesting proper allocation of funds for education in the state budget.
Union leaders said the organisation demanded that 30% of the total annual state budget should be reserved for the education sector as was adopted by the Indian Lok Sabha when formulating the National Education Policy, 1968.
The union also demanded that 70% of the budget allocated for education be earmarked for school education.
The leaders said that in the last 15-20 years, successive state governments have made several cuts in the education budget and that resulted in a large number of vacancies for teachers and support staff in government schools.
Speaking of the same, Tehal Singh said, “There are thousands of teachers who are working on contract and their wages are much lower than the fixed regular wages. Apart from this, the darsh Model, Meritorious Schools in the school education budget have been robbed of massive funds under the private participation system.”.
The union further requested the regularisation of all contract teachers and volunteers, computer teachers and outsourced teachers with full salary and perks.
Detailing some of the demands, Sarabha said, “The old pension scheme should be revived by cancelling the new contributory pension scheme, thousands of vacancies in schools should be filled immediately through regular recruitment and the open model, meritorious schools in Punjab should be merged with the staff in the education department so that through the common school system in Punjab all the students could get equal and equal educational opportunities.”
Tehal Singh, meanwhile, added that in order to strengthen the common school system, five teachers for as many primary school classes and regular subject-wise teachers in secondary education needed to be appointed.
Following opposition, PMC to review Bavdhan garbage depot project
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, has opposed the garbage depot project at Bavdhan and asked municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to visit the spot. Patil, along with former mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other BJP leaders met Kumar on Monday. Patil said that the project is along the river and will damage the river. Citizens too have raised objections to the project.
PMC to ask builders to provide free water to merged villages
PUNE While the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to provide free water tankers to the 23 merged villages, the PMC has decided to ask developers to provide the same as promised by them in the affidavit. BJP state unit president Chandrakant Patil and former mayor Murlidhar Mohol met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar to discuss this issue.
Riverfront development project: NGOs to file responses to counter PMC’s replies, 2nd meeting next week
PUNE Days after the Pune Municipal Corporation filed responses to queries raised by various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) about the riverfront development project, the NGOs will now file responses to counter the claims made by the civic body. The PMC has filed point-by-point responses to the queries raised by various NGOs during the first meeting held on March 16.
KGMU sacks eight contractual workers for fraud
King George's Medical University sacked eight contractual workers for selling cheap medicines and implants meant for poor patients in the open market. The expelled staff members are facing charges of misusing patients' unique IDs for issuing medicines and implants that were much cheaper than those available in the open market. The items had been brought by KGMU under the hospital revolving fund (HRF). The discounts offered by companies are up to 70% on select items.
ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.
