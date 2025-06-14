Search Search
Easy Jamabandi portal will put an end to corruption: Punjab ACS

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2025 09:20 AM IST

The portal, which provides five key services: Jamabandi via WhatsApp, online intkal (mutation), rapat entry, fard badar (correction of land records) and subscription for land record protection, was launched by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Additional chief secretary Anurag Verma, who is incharge of the Punjab revenue department, said on Friday that the Easy Jamabandi portal has been launched to weed out corruption.

Additional chief secretary Anurag Verma said for the past many years, patwaris had been ruling the roost and seeking bribes to provide revenue documents to property owners. (HT Photo)

At a press conference, Verma said for the past many years, patwaris had been ruling the roost and seeking bribes to provide revenue documents to property owners. “But now, with the system online, patwaris are left with no option but to issue these documents in a time-bound manner. We have brought a system of lodging complaints against corrupt practices. Immediately after a complaint is lodged on the portal, the deputy commissioner gets a notice and he is duty-bound to dispose of it.”

Revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said the AAP is acting tough against corrupt practices and would not allow people to be looted by corrupt staff.

On the occasion, beneficiaries who procured documents through the online portal, also shared their experience and said the process has been simplified.

