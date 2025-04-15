Eateries in Ludhiana allowed to stay open till 2am

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has extended the operating hours for eateries, including restaurants and bars across the city. Earlier, the eateries were permitted to operate till 12am. The order also emphasizes the safety of employees and visitors, particularly women. (HT Photo for representation)

In an order, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Headquarters Ludhiana, Snehdeep Sharma stated eateries in restaurants, bars and hotels can remain open until 2am. However, an extension up to 3am is permitted, provided the establishments meet the norms specified under the existing Excise policy.

The order also emphasizes the safety of employees and visitors, particularly women. According to the Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishments Act and a notification dated July 15, 2024, establishments open past 10pm must provide separate lockers, restrooms, and security for female employees. Women cannot work after 8pm without written consent, and safe transportation home must be ensured for them. The Prevention of Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, must also be enforced in these establishments.

Further, the order mandates stringent safety measures, including installation of CCTV cameras with a minimum 15-day recording backup, provision of emergency alarms and adequate security staff to prevent disturbances, Well-lit parking spaces or valet services to avoid traffic disruptions, strict compliance with noise pollution guidelines, ensuring levels do not exceed 10 dB(A) above area standards or 75 dB(A) between 10pm and 6am, as per Supreme Court and Punjab & Haryana High Court rulings.

Amarvir Singh, President, Hotel and Resort Association, Ludhiana thanked Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora for providing much needed relief to their businesses. “It was our demand for more than 10 years,” he said, adding that it was only around 10 days back that this issue was brought to the notice of MP Arora and they are thankful to him for its timely resolution.