ECH killed, ASI injured as truck hits emergency response vehicle in Karnal

A 37-year-old exemptee head constable (ECH) deputed on an emergency response vehicle associated with ‘Dial 112’ helpline was killed and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) sustained injuries after a speeding truck hit their SUV near Pakakhera Chowk on Karnal-Assandh highway.

The deceased has been identified as Surinder Singh, of Munarehri village in Kaithal district, and the injured is Mukesh Kumar, of Kaithal. Kumar has been hospitalised. The cops were deputed on the ‘Dial 112’ police vehicle under the Nissing police station.

Police said the incident took place at around 3am when a truck laden with paddy bags hit the police vehicle parked on the roadside.

The impact was so severe that the car was badly damaged and both the cops were stuck inside. After getting information about the incident, a police team reached and the two were pulled out. They were rushed to hospital where Surinder was declared brought dead. Mukesh’s condition is stated to be stable.

Nissing police station in-charge Ajaib Singh said a case has been registered against the truck driver under Sections 304A, 337, 338, 279 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased’s body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Investigation to arrest the driver of the truck is on, the cop added.