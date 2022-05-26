E-commerce firm, retailer fined for delivering fake branded belt
Delivering a fake branded belt has cost online marketplace Snapdeal and a retailer, Amicraft Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, dear.
Penalising the two firms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed them to refund ₹361, the cost of the belt, and pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing agony and harassment, and litigation costs.
In his complaint, Nirmal Singh Jagdeva of Sector 38, Chandigarh, had submitted that he had placed an online order for a “Woodland” belt for ₹361 through Snapdeal’s website in June 2019.
But when the product was delivered, he realised that it was fake. There were bubbles on both sides of the belt and it started cracking after being used just thrice.
When he contacted Snapdeal customer care, the representative refused to do anything and subsequent e-mails to the company elicited no response. Alleging that these acts amounted to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, Singh filed a consumer complaint against the company.
In their response, representatives from Snapdeal submitted that it was merely an online marketplace, which acted as an intermediary between the actual seller and the buyer of a product.
“The website enables independent third-party sellers to list, advertise and offer to sell their products and services to the users of the website. We do not sell any product, rather all products are sold directly by various sellers to end customers and invoices are generated directly by such sellers to the customers,” they added.
Regarding refund to the buyer, the company said the “trust pay period” was over, hence his request was closed.
No one appeared from Amicraft Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, hence, it was proceeded against ex parte.
Allowing Singh’s complaint, the commission observed that he trusted the big name of Snapdeal and ordered a product which, within a few days, was found to be fake and defective.
“The act of supplying a duplicate/substandard product and thereafter not redressing the genuine grievance of the complainant, even during the pendency of the instant consumer complaint, proves deficiency in service and unfair trade practice,” the commission held, while ordering the respondents to refund the cost of the belt, along with compensation for the harassment undergone by him.
-
19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide. Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm.
-
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
-
YPS roundabout in Mohali becomes epicentre of protests
Having witnessed nearly 90 protests over the past one year, the YPS roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, much to the annoyance of commuters. Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.
-
Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight
A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked Naveen with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday. Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm. In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.
-
Gangster Landa’s five aides nabbed in Mohali, bank robbery foiled
In a major breakthrough, the crime investigative agency has arrested five associates of gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, the main conspirator of the RPG attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
