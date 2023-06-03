ED attached properties of former naib tehsildar in Chandigarh, Hoshiarpur

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth crores of rupees of a former naib tehsildar, identified as Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot, in a money laundering case. The properties include residential premises in Chandigarh and Hoshiarpur.

Dhoot and others face charges of misallocating shares of shamlat (panchayat) land of Seonk village, Mohali, to the tune of more than 99 acres in the name of ineligible villagers and in some instances, even outsiders, leading to losses worth crores of rupees to the government exchequer.

On April 21, the ED had arrested Dhoot, who was the former naib tehsildar of Mohali’s Majri block. The money-laundering case stems from a chargesheet filed against Dhoot and others by the Punjab vigilance bureau (VB).

In November 2020, VB had booked 11 people, including Dhoot, kanungo Raghubir Singh, patwari Iqbal Singh, nambardar Gurnam Singh and property dealer Sham Lal and others, for usurping the common village land at Seonk village. Prime accused Dhoot and Sham Lal were arrested in November last year.

The case dates back to 2017, when Dhoot was posted as the naib tehsildar in Majri. According to the vigilance FIR, the accused prepared forged land documents and got the village common land registered in the name of people known to them in lieu of high amounts of money. Later, the plots were sold at high rates.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report against the accused revenue officials and private persons under the Prevention to Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at its Jalandhar office in March 2021. Dhoot was produced before an ED court in Mohali on Friday and remanded to the directorate’s custody for four days.

Properties of Ludhiana-based travel agent also confiscated

In another case, the ED has provisionally attached properties worth ₹58 lakh of Nitish Ghai, a Ludhiana-based travel agent, in a money laundering case.

The attached properties consist of commercial properties situated in Ludhiana.

Nitesh has been facing over 120 FIRs in different parts of the state for allegedly duping youth on the pretext of sending them abroad. He was arrested by Jalandhar police last year following which the ED initiated money laundering investigation into the matter.

The ED official said investigation is still on as the accused has amassed huge property by committing fraud with gullible people.

