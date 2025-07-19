ED attaches properties worth 7.31 crore in illegal call centre case

The Enforcement Directorate, Jalandhar, has provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹7.31 crore situated in Ludhiana and Mohali under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following an investigation into illegal call centres allegedly involved in duping foreign nationals, mainly from the United States. ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police in 2022 at Ludhiana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the IT Act against Ankush Bassi and his accomplices for defrauding foreign nationals by impersonating as customer support representatives.

These centres were being operated by accused identified as Ankush Bassi, Piyush Malik, Gurmeet Singh Gandhi and others.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Punjab Police in 2022 at Ludhiana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the IT Act against Ankush Bassi and his accomplices for defrauding foreign nationals by impersonating as customer support representatives.

ED investigation revealed that Bassi, Malik and Gandhi were running a call centre purportedly for providing services without having any affiliations and defrauded customers abroad in lieu of providing services and manipulated them into buying gift cards and virtual digital assets. “The assets were later encashed in India by the accused persons through crypto exchanges and layered through multiple bank accounts of these individuals and their family members. The proceeds of crime thus generated through illegal activities were utilised in the purchase of immovable properties,” the federal agency said.

In December 2022, Ludhiana police had busted an illegal call centre operating from Ludhiana and arrested 13 accused, following which the police had detected properties worth several crores besides bank accounts containing lakhs of rupees allegedly belonging to kingpin Bassi.

Police claimed that Bassi owned several properties, including a multi-story house in Sector 32, another property on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road worth ₹1.21 crore, a house worth ₹50 lakh at Isher Nagar near GNE College, a multi-story house priced at ₹80 lakh in Passi Nagar, Ludhiana and a firm in the name of Balaji Infotech and WebConcierge Co.

During the police investigation, it came to the fore that the accused used to dupe residents of the United States, who were users of the e-wallet PayPal. The accused used to send PayPal users bulk emails and messages on their phone stating some money had been deducted from their account.

They used to mention a toll-free number at the end of the email where they could claim a refund. When the victims called them, the accused made them fill out a form, through which they got vital information about the victims. “Using the details, the accused used to dupe them of a huge sum of money from their accounts,” the probe found.