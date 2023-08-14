Siphoning homebuyers’ money: Driver made M3M director to carry out financial fraud, finds ED probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating real estate developers IREO and M3M for allegedly siphoning funds of investors and home buyers has found that a car driver was appointed as a director of a group company to facilitate transfer of development rights of 78 acres in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi to five shell companies of M3M group. Each of the five shell companies were given 20% share in the land.

The ED probe into the siphoning of homebuyers’ money found that a driver was made M3M director to carry out financial fraud. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a supplementary prosecution complaint (a chargesheet) filed in August before a special court at Panchkula hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, the ED said Roop Kumar Bansal and his brother, Basant Bansal (both arrested) were directors in Misty Meadows Private Limited from June 6, 1997, to December 6, 2010, and June 6, 1997, to August 9, 2010, respectively.

The August 2023 prosecution complaint accessed by Hindustan Times said that Bansals family driver, Puran Bahadur, became the new director in the said company on August 9, 2010. However, he remained director only for about four months before leaving the position on December 15, 2010. Roop Bansal also left his directorship on December 6, 2010.

‘Despite being a director, Roop Bansal did not sign agreement’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the said agreements were signed by Bahadur on behalf of the owner company and by Abhisek Basu for developer companies. All the agreements were executed during four months when Puran Bahadur and Roop Bansal were directors in the Misty Meadows Pvt. Ltd,’’ the ED said.

The supplementary prosecution complaint said it emerges that the complete process of transfer of development rights from Misty Meadows to five developer companies was completed from September-November 2010 when Bahadur was company’s director.

Material evidence collected during investigation and subsequent findings revealed that Basant and Roop Bansal who founded M3M India in Gurgaon in 2010 and were directors of the company when the diversion of funds took place from the IREO group to M3M Group, the supplementary chargesheet said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED said Roop Bansal in his June 19 statement admitted that Bahadur was his family driver. The whole scheme of events therefore suggests that Bahadur was made director and authorised signatory of the Misty Meadows just to sign the agreements required for execution of transfer of development rights to five shell companies as a part of premeditated planning and Roop Bansal, despite being a director in Misty Meadows, did not do it.

Layers of companies added for diversion of money

The ED said the five shell companies – Base Realtors, Adi Buildwell, Cygnus Propbuild, Innovative Realtech and Vision Multiplex – further assigned the said 78 acres through assignment of development agreements to 10 IREO Group companies, Adson Software, Buzz Hotels, Sang Promoters, Regal Green Lands, BTVS Buildwell, Bulls Realtors, High Star Builders, Panoply Propbuild, Auspicious Infrastructure and Hardcore Realtors) for development.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Consequently, funds flew from 10 IREO Group companies to a M3M Group company, Misty Meadows via five shell companies of M3M Group. The sum of ₹404 crore received from IREO Group by the five shell companies of M3M Group was further transferred to four M3M Group companies just to add layers for diversion. These are Grand Realcon, Focus Realcon Starlite Builders and Sunrise Propbuild. Ultimately, ₹394 crore (out of ₹404 crore) was diverted to 17 M3M Group companies to add one more layer to the transactions. The remaining 10 crore was passed on to Misty Meadows. The diverted fund was ultimately parked in the accounts of 17 M3M companies,’’ the supplementary prosecution complaint said.

The ED said while M3M accepted that 10 of these were its own or related entities it denied the remaining seven entities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“However, during investigation the seven companies were also found to be M3M Group companies. Using this modus operandi, a sum of ₹404 crore was diverted for the development rights of a land which could not be developed for commercial purposes. Rather it was never intended to be developed as IREO Group did not apply for any licence, no designs were prepared and no employees were hired for the project,’’ the supplementary chargesheet said.

‘28 M3M companies, managers guilty of money laundering’

The ED said that 28 companies including M3M India Pvt Ltd, M3M India Holdings, Misty Meadows, were found guilty of contravening the PMLA provisions as they have been actively involved in the commission of offence of money-laundering of funds. Key managerial persons of these 28 M3M Group companies including Roop Bansal were also found to be guilty of money laundering under section 70(2) of PMLA and liable for punishment under section 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ED has arraigned 15 new persons and 30 companies as accused in the supplementary prosecution complaint besides six companies and one individual named earlier as accused in a prosecution complaint filed before the Panchkula court on January 14, 2022.

Regarding Basant and his son, Pankaj Bansal, the ED said investigations done till now has shown that both played an active role in money laundering within the meaning of section 3 of PMLA. Investigations also showed that they destroyed and tampered with evidence and were influencing witnesses, the ED said. The agency added that investigation against Basant and Pankaj Bansal among others was still going on to link the evidence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Hitender Rao Hitender Rao is Senior Associate Editor covering the state of Haryana. A journalist with over two decades of experience, he writes on politics, economy, migration and legal affairs with a focus on investigative journalism....view detail