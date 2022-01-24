ED raids a political vendetta, but not giving clean chit to anyone: Sidhu

Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid on chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew “political vendetta” while maintaining that he is not giving a clean chit to anyone.

Questioning the timing of the ED action, Sidhu said the case they put on Channi’s nephew was registered in 2018 by the then Capt Amarinder Singh government and four years have passed since the FIR was registered. They were sleeping for four years and have brought the ED near the elections, he said, slamming the political misuse of the central agencies. The PPCC president, who held an interaction with journalists here, also said that he was not giving a clean chit. “Let the law take its own course. If you prove a link, then I will be the first one to criticize. But if you are doing political vendetta, then I am not with you…today it is clear it is political vendetta,” he asserted.

On the multiplicity of parties in the election this time, Sidhu said that people of Punjab always make up their mind and act decisively, never leaving things half-way. “Even if votes are split among four or five candidates, people do not cast their votes to defeat anyone. They vote for victory. They will not waste their votes on spent cartridges and people like Capt Amarinder Singh,” he added. On being asked how many seats does he expect the Congress to win in the upcoming polls, Sidhu said if the dilemma is removed and a clear agenda is given in the manifesto, then 70 seats.

Asked if his agenda will be included in the Congress manifesto, Sidhu said he had a one-hour meeting with (manifesto committee chairman) Partap Bajwa in the morning, and will meet him again on Monday. “It (manifesto) will be with you soon,” he said. On the raging infighting, the PPCC chief asked which party does not have infighting. “In AAP, they are slapping each other. At least, we don’t have that kind of situation,” he said. He said the high command had set the ‘one family, one ticket’ rule. “There are going to be no exceptions, be it Sidhu, CM Channi or anyone else. Only one ticket will be given to one family,” he said.

