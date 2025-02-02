Education, health get lion’s share of 6,983-crore budget for Chandigarh

In the 2025-26 Union Budget, unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, ₹6,983 crore were allocated for Chandigarh, with key sectors such as education and health receiving the biggest piece of the pie. In Chandigarh’s annual budget, education and health have traditionally remained the focal points, and once again, claimed the biggest chunk. (Getty Images)

While this marks a ₹470 crore (7.21%) increase from previous year’s allocation of ₹6,513 crore, the budget falls short of the ₹7,900-crore funds sought by the administration.

Of the total budget, ₹6,185.18 crore has been earmarked under the revenue head, which is ₹326.56 crore more than the previous year. This will be used for salaries and other recurring expenses. Under the capital head, the UT has been allocated ₹798 crore, an increase of ₹143 crore. Funds under the capital head are designated for development works and asset creation, while allocations under the revenue head are meant for salaries and other operational expenses.

In Chandigarh’s annual budget, education and health have traditionally remained the focal points, and once again, claimed the biggest chunk, receiving ₹1,206 crore and ₹987, respectively — a substantial jump from ₹1,031 crore and ₹875, respectively, in 2024-25.

This increase reflects the city’s continued commitment to modernising and expanding its educational and health infrastructure.

Under the education head, funds will be used to procure new educational equipment, introduce more graduate courses, and develop new polytechnics and industrial training institutes, with a special focus on women’s education. Additionally, the budget will support the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) infrastructure and the creation of new amenities.

The funding for the health sector will strengthen medical infrastructure, including upgrading a 50-bed community health centre into a 250-bed hospital, as well as expanding rural and urban health centres.

New projects such as a regional trauma centre, mental health institute and a government rehabilitation institute for individuals with intellectual disabilities will further enhance Chandigarh’s health services.

Energy surge

The energy sector also received a major boost with ₹984.85 crore allocated to improve electricity transmission, distribution and renewable energy initiatives. A significant portion of these funds will go towards Chandigarh’s Model Solar City programme, aimed at enhancing the city’s sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint.

The housing and urban development sector also received ₹884.31 crore, focused on stormwater drainage systems, urban roads, civic infrastructure improvements, procurement of machinery and equipment, research initiatives, construction of a dam across Sukhna Lake, and implementation of a 24x7 water supply system across Chandigarh.

The transport sector was allocated ₹445.84 crore to procure new buses, replace condemned buses, upgrade bus stands and enhance intercity transport services with video coach buses.

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed his appreciation for the budget allocation, despite the shortfall from the requested ₹7,900 crore. He emphasised that the central government’s commitment to modernising Chandigarh’s infrastructure and prioritising its overall growth would greatly benefit its residents.