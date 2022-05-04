Education system in Himachal has collapsed: AAP
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government for the ‘deteriorating’ quality of education under the current regime.
In a statement issued here, former Himachal director general of police and AAP’s state spokesperson ID Bhandari claimed that under the BJP rule the education system in the state had completely collapsed and today parents don’t want to enrol their wards in government schools.
He alleged that tall claims made by the BJP regime about the education system were nothing but a bundle of lies.
The condition is so bad that during the last four-and-half years, more than 500 government schools have been shut due to low or no enrolment, said Bhandari.
“If we talk about the new academic session 2022-23, 153 government primary schools have been shut,” he said.
He said a maximum of 39 schools have been closed in Shimla district, while 30 in Kangra and 26 schools in Mandi.
Apart from this, there are dozens of such schools which are on verge of closure due to low enrolment, he said.
Bhandari claimed that even chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also appeared dissatisfied with the functioning of his education ministers.
In the beginning, Suresh Bhardwaj was the education minister who was replaced by Govind Thakur.
“However, they both kept themselves confined to just transfers of teachers or posting their near and dear ones at favourable stations and did nothing to improve the quality of education,” the AAP leader said.
He also alleged inadequate facilities like drinking water and toilets in government-run schools.
Taking a dig at the state government, Bhandari said that according to the report of U-DICE 2019-21, there were a total of 18,145 government schools in the state.
Of the total, 4,096 primary schools, 318 middle schools, 468 high schools and 1,615 senior secondary schools were in poor condition lacking basic facilities and teachers, he claimed.
He said if voted to power, AAP will work to improve the conditions of government schools in the state.
-
Rain in Himachal, hailstorm turns Shimla white
The traffic was hampered on the main circular road between the stretches connecting the Rivoli bus stand to Sanjauli. In remote Churah subdivision, the roof of a two-storey building was blown away by a squall. Heavy rains also lashed parts of Kangra district including Indora, Jasur, Jawalamukhi and Raja-Ka-Talab. High velocity winds uprooted trees in Kullu snapping the power supply at several places. Hill town Dharamshala also received sporadic rains.
-
Jai Ram Thakur lays stones of ₹14.09 crore developmental projects in Seraj
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth ₹14.09 crore in sub-tehsil Chhatri of Seraj, his home constituency. He also announced to start science classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Bihani. He said the reconstruction of the Seri Bagga water supply scheme in gram panchayat Kakradhar would ensure adequate drinking water supply to the people of Nehra, Kandhal, Bhajhouni and Chavg villages.
-
Power surplus Himachal faces outages
At a time when many states are facing an electricity crisis, power surplus Himachal Pradesh too is facing power outages. Scanty rainfall and slow thawing of glaciers have impacted hydropower generation in the state. Himachal which sells electricity to other states during peak production months is now buying power in exchange at a rate of ₹12 per unit The rate last year was between ₹6 and ₹7.
-
Ludhiana | Now, cops told to walk at least 25,000 steps a week
Encouraging overweight police personnel to shed the extra kilogrammes, Ludhiana commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma set a weekly target of 25,000 steps for city cops. The police personnel who lose the maximum weight, without any adverse affect on their physical and mental wellbeing, in three months will be honoured. Dayanand Medical College and Hospital senior dietician Dr Manmeet Kaur also apprised the cops of the diet conducive for losing weight during the morning parade.
-
Ludhiana | After hottest March, avg April temp hits 52-year high
With summer marching in early this year, the district has been in the grip of scorching heatwaves over the last two months. While Ludhiana city was 4.1 degrees hotter than normal in March, the average temperature for April surpassed the normal by 5.3C. Only 0.8mm rainfall in March, April Not only did the month of April witness extremely high temperatures this year, but the city also remained dry.
