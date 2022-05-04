Education system in Himachal has collapsed: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the Jai Ram Thakur-led Himachal Pradesh government for the ‘deteriorating’ quality of education under the current regime.

In a statement issued here, former Himachal director general of police and AAP’s state spokesperson ID Bhandari claimed that under the BJP rule the education system in the state had completely collapsed and today parents don’t want to enrol their wards in government schools.

He alleged that tall claims made by the BJP regime about the education system were nothing but a bundle of lies.

The condition is so bad that during the last four-and-half years, more than 500 government schools have been shut due to low or no enrolment, said Bhandari.

“If we talk about the new academic session 2022-23, 153 government primary schools have been shut,” he said.

He said a maximum of 39 schools have been closed in Shimla district, while 30 in Kangra and 26 schools in Mandi.

Apart from this, there are dozens of such schools which are on verge of closure due to low enrolment, he said.

Bhandari claimed that even chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also appeared dissatisfied with the functioning of his education ministers.

In the beginning, Suresh Bhardwaj was the education minister who was replaced by Govind Thakur.

“However, they both kept themselves confined to just transfers of teachers or posting their near and dear ones at favourable stations and did nothing to improve the quality of education,” the AAP leader said.

He also alleged inadequate facilities like drinking water and toilets in government-run schools.

Taking a dig at the state government, Bhandari said that according to the report of U-DICE 2019-21, there were a total of 18,145 government schools in the state.

Of the total, 4,096 primary schools, 318 middle schools, 468 high schools and 1,615 senior secondary schools were in poor condition lacking basic facilities and teachers, he claimed.

He said if voted to power, AAP will work to improve the conditions of government schools in the state.