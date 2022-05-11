Educational tours to Finland, Switzerland on cards for government school teachers: Bhagwant Mann

In a move aimed at improving the quality of education in the state, Punjab will be sending its government school teachers to other states and countries so that they can observe and replicate the best practices of institutes there.

This was announced by chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday during an interaction with around 2,500 school principals of the state, at a private resort in Ludhiana. The meeting was called to seek their inputs to overhaul the state’s education system.

“Our teachers will be sent on educational tours to Delhi and other countries, such as Singapore, Switzerland, Finland, and institutes such as Harvard and Oxford on government expense. The Delhi model of education would be implemented in Punjab,” he said.

Stating that people have lost faith in government school education here, Mann said that sweeping changes will be brought in. “Teachers spend the entire day chasing officials for administrative works. Besides, there is shortage of staff on all levels – be it teachers or gardeners. The infrastructure is pitiable and students bear the brunt of it. All this will change now,” said the CM.

He further said the state government is committed to stop brain drain by bringing the industry back to the state so youths don’t have to venture overseas for jobs.

Heaps praise on Delhi govt

Highlighting the Kejriwal government’s achievements in education sector, Mann said that four lakh students have shifted from private schools to government ones in Delhi, and at least 10,000 additional classrooms have been constructed so far.

Mann further said that every year, 450 students from the Capital secure admission in prestigious institutions like IIT.

“NRIs are ready to adopt government schools but their money should be utilised judiciously,” he said.

Annual honours for best-performing teachers, principals

The Punjab CM also announced that every year, 10 best-performing teachers and principals among all government schools in the state would be honoured.

Earlier, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer welcomed the CM by presenting him a book.

Speaking on the occasion, Hayer assured that the views and suggestions of all teachers are welcome and every input will be meticulously discussed. The school education minister also said that all meaningful ideas will be implemented.

Portal launched for sending suggestions

The CM also launched an online portal where teachers can send their suggestions for educational reforms. He said that teachers should send their ideas online and make the switch to paperless, digitally empowered system.

Bhagwant Mann also assured the teachers that on the lines of Delhi government, the Punjab government would not assign any work apart from teaching to them.