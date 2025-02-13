Menu Explore
Efforts are being made to resolve SYL issue: Union min

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Addressing a news conference along with Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana to highlight the decisions taken by the Centre in the Union Budget, Patil said that the SYL issue should be resolved through continuous dialogue between the stakeholders.

The construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue between Punjab and Haryana is currently in the Supreme Court and efforts are being made to resolve it amicably, Union jal shakti minister CR Patil said here on Wednesday.

He said that the Yamuna River water is getting polluted due to garbage, sewage and industrial waste generated in Delhi and that Haryana has no role in this.
He said that the Yamuna River water is getting polluted due to garbage, sewage and industrial waste generated in Delhi and that Haryana has no role in this. (HT File)

Addressing a news conference along with Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana to highlight the decisions taken by the Centre in the Union Budget, Patil said that the SYL issue should be resolved through continuous dialogue between the stakeholders.

He said that the Yamuna River water is getting polluted due to garbage, sewage and industrial waste generated in Delhi and that Haryana has no role in this.

He said after the formation of a new government in Delhi, Yamuna River will be cleaned.

Patil said steps are being taken to improve groundwater levels in Haryana’s dark zone blocks. He said there are around 150 districts across the country where several blocks have been classified as dark zones due to depleting groundwater levels. Haryana is also included in this list, he said.

