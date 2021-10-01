Eight-storey building collapses in Shimla

A multi-storey building collapsed in the Kachi Ghatti area of Shimla on Thursday afternoon after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains.

Two more buildings were damaged by the collapsing eight-storey structure. The incident was caught on camera and a video has gone viral on social media.

No one was hurt or killed in the incident as the authorities had already evacuated the building in the afternoon after the landslide began.

The collapsed building had developed cracks a few days ago. District authorities had issued notice to the occupants to vacate the building two weeks ago after efforts to save the structure did not work.

Shimla deputy commissioner Aditya Negi said the foundation of the building was weak and eight storeys had been constructed on it.

Negi, who was present at the spot, said eight families living in the building had been moved to a safer place. He said police and fire brigade were also present to meet any eventuality.

Whether or not the building was legal was being ascertained, Negi said, adding that strict action will be initiated if any irregularity was found.

Meanwhile, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj said a probe will be launched to know how such a big building was allowed to come up in such a fragile area. Other such buildings that have come up in Shimla town will also be investigated, added he.

Landslides strike other parts of state

The Mataur-Shimla highway was blocked for hours due to multiple landslides near Kangra bypass on Wednesday. The traffic was diverted through Gupt-Ganga road. One car was also damaged in a shooting stone incident on the highway. However, no one was injured.

In Hamirpur, three people were injured after lightning struck a house at Jandru village in Sujanpur subdivision. The injured were shifted to the Sujanpur hospital.

The MeT department has issued a yellow warning for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning in the state on Friday.

Meanwhile, Nahan was the wettest place in the state on Thursday recording 57mm rainfall followed by Nalagarh at 50mm, Paonta Sahib at 44mm, Pachhad at 20mm, Sujanpur Tira at 17mm, Jubbar Hatti at 14mm, Bharari at 13mm, Dharamshala at 12mm, and Jatton Barrage and Mehre 10mm each.