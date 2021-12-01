Elderly man killed in road accident in Kalka

A 79-year-old man out for a morning walk was killed in a hit-and-run in Kalka on Tuesday. He has been identified as Sohan Lal Sharma.

Sharma’s son Kudeep Kumar told police that his father used to go for a morning walk at 3:30am.

“Even today, he left for a walk but did not return home. When I went out in search, I found him lying on the road with blood oozing out from his body,” he told police, while submitting a complaint of hit-and-run.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kalka police station.

Another man lost his life in an accident between two vehicles in Pinjore late on Monday night. He has been identified as Rajender, who had a workshop in Dharampur.

His friend Vimal Kumar of Parwanoo told police that they were returning from Ludhiana after getting some spare parts when a speeding vehicle hit their van from the rear in Nanakpur around 11:30pm. Rajender was rushed to hospital, but he could not survive.

A case has been registered against the other driver, who is yet to be arrested.

MORE NEWS FROM TRICITY

Threat call: Jail authorities told to produce ex-scribe

A local court on Tuesday directed the Burail jail authorities to produce former journalist Sanjiv Mahajan in connection with a fresh case registered against him for threatening the prime witness in a murder case.Mahajan, who worked in a Hindi daily, is presently lodged in jail in a property grab case. On November 23, he was booked for allegedly making a phone call and threatening a witness in another case.While opposing his bail plea in the property grab case, police told court that Mahajan “despite being behind bars is threatening the prime witness” in a murder case registered in September 2019 at the Sector 17 police station. On September 4, 2019, four people had shot dead a Jind resident in the parking lot of old district courts in Sector 17, Chandigarh.

Three more of gang that robbed woman, son held

The police have arrested three more members of a gang who are involved in robbing mother-son duo after drugging them in Sector 36, Chandigarh. The accused have been identified as Dilip Atmaram Upadhyay from Mumbai, Lokendra Ranbhadur Swar from Bangaluru and Vishnu Bhagat Sodari from Thane in Maharashtra. They are in police custody till December 3. They were arrested after disclosure by Milan Sonu and Deepinder Bahadur, who worked as domestic help in the Sector-36 house, and had on October 22 stolen cash and jewellery after sedating their employers — Sarvajit Kaur, 89, and her NRI son Surinder Pal Singh, 69. The police said the gang had 12 members who operate from Mumbai.

Chandigarh police arrest two history-sheeters with guns

The operation cell of the Chandigarh police has arrested two persons with arms in two separate cases. The accused have been identified as Krishan from Mohali and Parmod Rishidev of Kansal. The duo was arrested during checking in the wake of the upcoming MC elections in Chandigarh. Krishan was arrested near the civil hospital, Manimajra, and one country-made pistol along with five live cartridges was recovered from his possession. Parmod has been arrested near the Waterworks Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, and a country-made “kata” along with one live cartridge was recovered from him. A case under the Arms Act has been registered. The police said they have a criminal past and even face murder cases.

PU youth festival concludes at PGGC-46

The four-day 62nd Youth and Heritage Festival, Panjab University (PU) of Chandigarh Zone-A, concluded on Tuesday at the Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, Chandigarh. While the GGDSD College, Sector-32, Chandigarh won the overall trophy, DAV College, Sector -10, and PGGC- 11 bagged the first runner-up and second runner-up trophy, respectively.